Authorities have notified that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will be closed from 11 am till 2 pm today in view of the cyclone alert.

The private airport, located in the heart of the city, is the only commercial airport in the megacity and is used by thousands on a daily basis.

The decision to suspend the operations of one of the busiest airport in the country comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy rains at isolated places with strong winds on Monday as cyclone Tuaktae is likely to pass close to the Mumbai coast.

The city, located on the western coast, is not a novice to climatic challenges and the city authorities are taking adequate measures to tackle the challenges. Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to keep its COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended on May 17.

A senior civic official also said that five temporary shelters each have been put up in 24 civic wards of the metropolis so that citizens can be shifted there if necessary.

