Chaos at Mumbai airport as over 100 VietJet passengers remain stranded for over 12 hours

Several videos and pictures doing rounds on social media show chaotic scenes at the Mumbai airport. One Twitter user informed that "passengers say they boarded the flight at 11 pm but were asked to deboard because the flight had some technical issue (sic)".

More than 100 passengers are stranded at the Mumbai International Airport as the Mumbai-Vietnam Viejet flight, which they were supposed to board at 11 pm on Thursday, is yet to take off. The passengers seem to haven't received any information as of now. The flight was scheduled to fly to Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday.

As the incident came to light, the airline "sincerely" apologised and requested passengers to understand "this unique situation".

Vietjet told CNBC-TV18 that Flight VJ884 was rescheduled due to operational reasons. "On May 26, flight VJ884 from Mumbai to Ho Chi Minh City, which was initially planned to depart at 01:00 local time, had to reschedule to 20:30 local time due to operational reasons," the airline said. "This rescheduling impacted some flights," it said.