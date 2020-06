Mumbai airport has been allowed to handle 50 more flight movements on a daily basis and thus, the second largest airport in India can now handle up to 100 flight movements daily with effect from June 16.

While the airport earlier allowed 25 departures and 25 arrivals, the limit has now been raised to 50 departures and 50 arrivals.

"The move will also see an increase in the sectors that we are currently handling. We are glad about the new progress that has come in favour of CSMIA, and we continue to relentlessly work towards ensuring the safety of our passengers and smooth functioning at the airport," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said.

Domestic flights resumed in India from May 25 after a complete shutdown spanning two months due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India allowed all airlines to resume 30 percent flights from May 25 across all airports but some states imposed a limit on the arrivals and departures such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected region in the country by the novel coronavirus infection. The situation in Mumbai has been concerning as well. On June 13, the city witnessed 1,383 fresh cases, which had taken the city's total positive cases to 56,740.

As per the latest quarantine rules of Mumbai, incoming domestic passengers are advised 14-day home quarantine. The thermal screening will be done at the airport. All domestic passengers intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.