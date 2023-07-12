Mumbai airport ranked 4th favorite international airport of 2023 by Travel + Leisure

The ranking of the international airports on the list was based on factors such as access, check-in & security, restaurants & bars, shopping, and design. CSMIA's inclusion in the list is a testament to its outstanding performance in these areas.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has secured the 4th position on Travel + Leisure's list of favorite international airports of 2023. It is the only Indian airport to make it to the list, according to a statement released by the airport on Wednesday (July 12).
In recent years, international airports have transformed into complete destinations, and CSMIA stands out with its offerings that redefine modern air travel.
The airport provides a wide range of amenities, including shopping, dining, and entertainment options, making it a preferred choice for travelers. Moreover, CSMIA showcases Indian culture, introducing it to passengers from around the world. It has become a destination in itself, catering to travelers who have longer layovers, it said.
"We are truly honored and grateful for this recognition, which not only reflects CSMIA's values but also acknowledges the hard work and dedication of our teams in delivering memorable experiences to passengers," said a spokesperson from CSMIA.
The Travel + Leisure's annual survey gathers opinions from readers about their travel experiences worldwide, covering various categories such as hotels, resorts, cities, and airlines. This year, nearly 165,000 readers participated in the survey, casting over 685,000 votes for more than 8,500 properties.
Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises. MIAL operates as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture with AAHL holding a majority stake of 74 percent and the Airports Authority of India holding the remaining 26 percent.
