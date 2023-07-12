CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsMumbai airport ranked 4th favorite international airport of 2023 by Travel + Leisure

Mumbai airport ranked 4th favorite international airport of 2023 by Travel + Leisure

Mumbai airport ranked 4th favorite international airport of 2023 by Travel + Leisure
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 10:27:38 PM IST (Published)

The ranking of the international airports on the list was based on factors such as access, check-in & security, restaurants & bars, shopping, and design. CSMIA's inclusion in the list is a testament to its outstanding performance in these areas.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has secured the 4th position on Travel + Leisure's list of favorite international airports of 2023. It is the only Indian airport to make it to the list, according to a statement released by the airport on Wednesday (July 12).

In recent years, international airports have transformed into complete destinations, and CSMIA stands out with its offerings that redefine modern air travel.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X