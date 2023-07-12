Mumbai airport ranked 4th favorite international airport of 2023 by Travel + Leisure

The ranking of the international airports on the list was based on factors such as access, check-in & security, restaurants & bars, shopping, and design. CSMIA's inclusion in the list is a testament to its outstanding performance in these areas.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has secured the 4th position on Travel + Leisure's list of favorite international airports of 2023. It is the only Indian airport to make it to the list, according to a statement released by the airport on Wednesday (July 12).

In recent years, international airports have transformed into complete destinations, and CSMIA stands out with its offerings that redefine modern air travel.