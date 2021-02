More than 39,000 people lost jobs in the Indian aviation sector during March-September of 2020, government data has showed.

A total of 19,247 people have lost jobs at airports, 12,646 people have become unemployed in the ground handling agencies department, 6,981 people have lost jobs at airlines and cargo operators let go of 170 people during March-September of 2020.

The data was shared with Rajya Sabha by the union civil aviation ministry on February 3.

"The employment of airlines has reduced from 74,887 as on 31 March 2020 to 67,906 on 30 September 2020. The employment at airports has reduced from 67,760 as on 31 March 2020 to 48,513 as on 30 September 2020. The employment at ground handling agencies has reduced from 37,720 as on 31 March 2020 to 25,074 as on 30 September 2020. The employment at cargo operators has reduced from 9,555 as on 31 March 2020 to 9,385 as on 30 September 2020," the ministry said.

Hence, 9.3 percent workforce of airlines, 28.4 percent workforce at airports, 33.5 percent of ground handling agencies and 1.8 percent workforce of cargo operators have lost jobs.

India had suspended domestic passenger flights for a period of two months starting May 25, 2020 due to the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Domestic flights resumed in a phased manner with permission to operate 33 percent capacity with capped air fares in the first phase of flights resumption.

During March-December of 2020, domestic air passenger traffic fell 68.5 percent on year to around 3.78 crore passengers from nearly 12 crore passengers in the year-ago period.

Currently, airlines can operate up to 80 percent capacity for domestic flights.

International flights have also resumed, initially under Vande Bharat mission for Indians stranded abroad, and now under air travel bubble arrangements with country-specific visa restrictions.