PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa international airport in Goa, address World Ayurveda Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in Goa on Sunday during his visit to the coastal state, where he will also address the valedictory function of the World Ayurveda Congress, officials said.

The All India Institute of Ayurveda in North Goa's Dhargal, the National Institute of Unani medicine in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), and the National Institute of Homeopathy in Delhi's Narela are among the projects he would essentially launch, according to the sources.

The Goa Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the prime minister would address the World Ayurveda Congress event at 2 pm.

At 4 pm, he will commission the first phase of the Mopa international airport, where state Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and waterways Shripad Naik, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be present, it said.

The airport at Mopa in North Goa, being built for Rs 2,870 crore, will be the second facility in the state in addition to the existing airport at Dabolim.

The officials said the airport would have the capacity to handle 44 lakh passengers per annum in the first phase, and it will go up to one crore passengers per annum after completing the entire project.

The existing Dabolim Airport can handle 85 lakh passengers in a year, but it does not have the facility for cargo transportation, which is there at the new airport.

Before these events, Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur. The ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station.

Modi laid the cornerstone for the renovation of the Nagpur and Ajni train stations during the occasion. Redevelopment of the stations will cost approximately Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore, respectively.

He dedicated the Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third-line project as well as the Government Repair Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city to the nation. Both of these projects cost roughly Rs 110 crore and Rs 450 crore to develop, respectively.

Modi also inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Raosaheb Danve were present on the occasion.

The foundation stone of the facility was laid by PM Modi in 2017. It has been built at a cost of Rs 1,575 crore and is located in Wardha Road area.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will be beneficial for the Vidarbha region, officials said.

Earlier, he also inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai 'Samruddhi Expressway'.

The first phase connects Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district covering a distance of 520 km.

The length of the total project, officially named as 'Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg', will be 701 km.

The project is a brainchild of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and was conceptualised when he was the chief minister in 2015. Once completed, the expressway will reduce the travel time from Nagpur to Mumbai to seven hours.

The project is being built at an cost of about Rs 55,000 crore and passes through 10 districts in the state. It will improve the connectivity of adjoining 14 other districts, and play a key role in the development of about 24 districts, including the regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra, officials said.

It will connect to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust and tourist attractions like Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Shirdi, Lonar, among others, they said.

Additionally, the Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro rail project was also inaugurated on Sunday by the Prime Minister who took a ride in the train as well.

He also laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of the metro project in the city.

The prime minister took a ride in the metro rail between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations. Before boarding the train, he visited an exhibition on the project at the Zero Mile station.

There are 36 stations under Phase-I of the project, which covers a distance of 40 km. This project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 8,650 crore, officials said.

Phase-II of the project will be developed at more than Rs 6,700 crore. It will have 32 stations and cover a distance of 43.8 km, they said.

