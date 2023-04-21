Ministry of Civil Aviation releases bid document for new phase of Udan scheme

Media reports earlier suggested that the Civil Aviation Ministry has identified over 50 new destinations for the next phase of the scheme that will aim to add or revive airstrips closer to wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations or spiritual places in far off places.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), on Friday, released a bid document for the fifth phase of the regional air connectivity scheme — Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (Udan).
Recommended ArticlesView All
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead
Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive
Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Under the new phase, only aircraft operations of Category 2 (20–80 seats) and Category 3 (>80 seats) will fall with no restriction on the distance between the origin and destination.
As per the information, the stage length cap of 600 km is now waived off with Viability Gap Funding increased to 600 km from 500 km earlier.
Media reports earlier suggested that the Civil Aviation Ministry has identified over 50 new destinations for the next phase of the scheme that will aim to add or revive airstrips, heliports and sea aerodromes closer to wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations or spiritual places in far-off places.
Usha Padhee, former Additional Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Aviation had described the new Udan phase saying, "With UDAN 5.0. we are going from regional to remote connectivity. This will be a demand-driven scheme."
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 3:45 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!