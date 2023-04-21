English
Ministry of Civil Aviation releases bid document for new phase of Udan scheme

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), on Friday, released a bid document for the fifth phase of the regional air connectivity scheme — Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (Udan).

Under the new phase, only aircraft operations of Category 2 (20–80 seats) and Category 3 (>80 seats) will fall with no restriction on the distance between the origin and destination.
As per the information, the stage length cap of 600 km is now waived off with Viability Gap Funding increased to 600 km from 500 km earlier.
Also Read:India, EU sign MoUs to deepen aviation ties; emissions, green energy in focus
Media reports earlier suggested that the Civil Aviation Ministry has identified over 50 new destinations for the next phase of the scheme that will aim to add or revive airstrips, heliports and sea aerodromes closer to wildlife sanctuaries, tourist destinations or spiritual places in far-off places.
Usha Padhee, former Additional Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Aviation had described the new Udan phase saying, "With UDAN 5.0. we are going from regional to remote connectivity. This will be a demand-driven scheme."
First Published: Apr 21, 2023 3:45 PM IST
