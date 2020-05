The Civil Aviation Ministry has capped the airfares on major routes with an intention to allow air services to resume without any massive drop or rise in prices.

Today, the government has categorised various destinations into seven segments and each segment has a lower limit and an upper limit for airfares. The classification has been done on the basis of the flight duration time.

The government has also asked the airlines to ensure that 40 percent of seats on a sector are sold below the median of the lower limit and the upper limit.

ALSO READ: Need to travel interstate? Here's how to apply for an e-pass

The cap has been set on the base fare and above the base fare, the passenger will have to pay taxes including GST, user development fee, passenger service fee among other charges.

Here are the details regarding seven categories of fare brackets:

Category A

This category is for those two points whose flight duration time is less than 40 minutes. The lower limit for such routes is Rs 2000 and the upper limit is at Rs 6,000.

The routes that have been included are Agartala-Guwahati, Agartala-Imphal, Agartala-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Indore, Amritsar-Srinagar, Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Mangalore, Bhopal-Mumbai, Calicut-Bengaluru, Chandigarh-Delhi, Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Dehradun-Delhi, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Shimla, Dibrugarh-Guwahati, Goa-Mumbai, Goa-Pune, Guwahati-Agartala, Guwahati-Imphal, Imphal-Agartala, Indore-Ahmedabad, Indore-Nagpur, Jammu-Srinagar, Kochi-Trivandrum, Kolkata-Agartala, Kolkata-Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata-Ranchi, Leh-Chandigarh, Leh-Srinagar, Patna-Ranchi, Shimla-Chandigarh, Shimla-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar.

ALSO READ: Mumbai-Delhi tickets priced at Rs 3,500-10,000, no vacant middle seat; govt lays down rules for aviation restart

Category B

This is for those two points whose flight time duration is between 40 and 60 minutes. The lower limit for fares of this category is set at Rs 2,500 and the upper limit is at Rs 7,500.

This will include routes such as Ahmedabad-Bhopal, Ahmedabad-Jaipur, Ahmedabad-Mumbai, Ahmedabad-Pune, Amritsar-Delhi, Amritsar-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Calicut, Bengaluru-Coimbatore, Bengaluru-Goa, Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Trivandrum, Bhopal-Delhi, Bhopal-Jaipur, Bhopal-Raipur, Bhubaneshwar-Ranchi, Calicut-Chennai, Chandigarh-Srinagar, Chennai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Trivandrum, Chennai-Vizag, Dehradun-Jaipur, Dehradun-Lucknow, Dehradun-Varanasi, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Jammu, Delhi-Leh, Delhi-Ludhiana, Delhi-Srinagar, Goa-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Chennai, Hyderabad-Goa, Hyderabad-Indore, Hyderabad-Kochi, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Raipur, Hyderabad-Vizag, Imphal-Kolkata, Indore-Jaipur, Chennai-Kochi, Kochi-Goa, Kolkata-Guwahati, Kolkata-Imphal, Kolkata-Patna, Lucknow-Nagpur, Lucknow-Patna, Mangalore-Chennai, Mangalore-Hyderabad, Mumbai-Bhopal, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Indore, Patna-Lucknow, Pune-Hyderabad, Raipur-Mumbai, Raipur-Nagpur, Raipur-Ranchi, Raipur-Vizag, Ranchi- Mumbai, Shimla-Delhi, Srinagar-Chandigarh, Thiruvanthapuram-Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai.

Category C

This is for those two points whose flight time duration is between 60 and 90 minutes. The lower limit for fares of this category is set at Rs 3,000 and the upper limit is at Rs 9,000.

This is for routes including Ahmedabad-Chandigarh, Ahmedabad-Dehradun, Ahmedabad-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Goa, Ahmedabad-Hyderabad, Ahmedabad-Kochi, Ahmedabad-Lucknow, Ahmedabad-Varanasi, Bengaluru-Kolkata, Bengaluru-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Nagpur, Bengaluru-Port Blair, Bengaluru-Pune, Bengaluru-Vizag, Bhopal-Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar-Chennai, Bhubaneshwar-Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar-Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar-Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai, Chandigarh-Ahmedabad, Chennai-Calicut, Chennai-Goa, Chennai-Kochi, Chennai-Kolkata, Chennai-Nagpur, Chennai-Port Blair, Chennai-Pune, Coimbatore-Hyderabad, Delhi-Dibrugarh, Delhi-Indore, Delhi-Lucknow, Delhi-Nagpur, Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Raipur, Delhi-Ranchi, Delhi-Varanasi, Indore-Goa, Kolkata-Guwahati, Hyderabad-Kolkata, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Trivandrum, Indore-Raipur, Jaipur-Mumbai, Jaipur-Pune, Kochi-Hyderabad, Kolkata-Dimapur, Kolkata-Lucknow, Kolkata-Nagpur, Kolkata-Raipur, Kolkata-Vizag, Kolkata-Lucknow, Mumbai-Jaipur, Mumbai-Nagpur, Mumbai-Raipur, Patna-Amritsar, Kolkata-Patna, Bhopal-Pune, Kochi-Pune, Pune-Nagpur, Indore-Raipur, Raipur-Kolkata, Ranchi-Kolkata, Srinagar-Delhi, Srinagar-Lucknow, Hyderabad-Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi-Dehradun and Varanasi-Delhi.

Category D

This is for those two points whose flight time duration is between 90 and 120 minutes. The lower limit for fares of this category is set at Rs 3,500 and the upper limit is at Rs 10,000.

This is valid for routes such as Varanasi-Jaipur, Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Ahmedabad-Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad-Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Patna, Amritsar-Patna, Bengaluru-Bhopal, Bengaluru-Bhubaneshwar, Bengaluru-Indore, Bengaluru-Raipur, Delhi-Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh-Mumbai, Chennai-Indore, Chennai-Mumbai, Chennai-Raipur, Coimbatore-Pune, Delhi-Hyderabad, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Pune, Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Vizag, Goa-Nagpur, Hyderabad-Amritsar, Hyderabad-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Lucknow, Hyderabad-Patna, Hyderabad-Ranchi, Indore-Kolkata, Jaipur-Varanasi, Kochi-Pune, Kolkata-Bengaluru, Chennai-Kolkata, Kolkata-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Kolkata, Lucknow-Pune, Mumbai-Bhubaneshwar, Mumbai-Dehradun, Mumbai-Delhi, Mumbai-Lucknow, Mumbai-Ranchi, Mumbai-Trivandrum, Mumbai-Vizag, Mumbai-Patna, Chennai-Port Blair, Vizag-Port Blair, Lucknow-Pune, Raipur-Ahmedabad, Raipur-Chennai, Raipur-Bengaluru, Ranchi-Hyderabad, Srinagar-Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai, Varanasi-Ahmedabad and Hyderabad-Varanasi.

Category E

This is for those two points whose flight time duration is between 120 and 150 minutes. The lower limit for fares of this category is set at Rs 4,500 and the upper limit is at Rs 13,500.

This category includes Agartala-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Chennai, Amritsar-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Amritsar, Bengaluru-Delhi, Bengaluru-Jaipur, Bengaluru-Lucknow, Bengaluru-Patna, Bengaluru-Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar-Guwahati, Chandigarh-Hyderabad, Chandigarh-Kolkata, Chandigarh-Pune, Chennai-Delhi, Chennai-Jaipur, Chennai-Lucknow, Chennai-Mangalore, Chennai-Patna, Chennai-Varanasi, Dehradun-Hyderabad, Delhi-Goa, Goa-Kolkata, Goa-Lucknow, Guwahati-Delhi, Guwahati-Hyderabad, Guwahati-Jaipur, Guwahati-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Varanasi, Jaipur-Kolkata, Kochi-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Ahmedabad, Kolkata-Chandigarh, Kolkata-Pune, Mumbai-Patna, Port Blair-Bengaluru, Port Blair-Hyderabad, Pune-Kolkata, Srinagar-Ahmedabad and Srinagar-Mumbai.

Category F

This is for those two points whose flight time duration is between 150 and 180 minutes. The lower limit for fares of this category is set at Rs 5,500 and the upper limit is at Rs 15,700.

This category includes routes such as Ahmedabad-Guwahati, Amritsar-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Agartala, Bengaluru-Chandigarh, Bengaluru-Dehradun, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Bengaluru-Imphal, Bengaluru-Varanasi, Calicut-Delhi, Chandigarh-Leh, Chennai-Guwahati, Dehradun-Mumbai, Delhi-Kochi, Delhi-Mangalore, Dibrugarh-Delhi, Delhi-Imphal, Goa-Kolkata, Mumbai-Guwahati, Mumbai-Srinagar, Pune-Coimbatore and Varanasi-Chennai.

Category G

This is for those two points whose flight time duration is between 180 and 210 minutes. The lower limit for fares of this category is set at Rs 6,500 and the upper limit is at Rs 18,600.