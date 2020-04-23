  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Middle seats will not be vacant in GoAir aircraft

Updated : April 23, 2020 03:39 PM IST

The airline has realised that keeping middle seats vacant will not be able to ensure one meter distance and it is not possible to ensure such a large gap between two people.
The decision from GoAir comes two days after SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh called the "business of keeping middle seats vacant an eyewash."
Last week, GoAir said it is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights.
Middle seats will not be vacant in GoAir aircraft

You May Also Like

COVID impact: India's GDP growth likely to range up to 1.5% in FY21, says CII

COVID impact: India's GDP growth likely to range up to 1.5% in FY21, says CII

NASSCOM upset with Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

NASSCOM upset with Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement