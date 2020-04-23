Middle seats will not be vacant in GoAir aircraft

Low-cost carrier GoAir will not keep middle seats vacant in its aircraft and has decided to offer all seats to passengers, sources aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

The airline has realised that keeping middle seats vacant will not be able to ensure one meter distance and it is not possible to ensure such a large gap between two people considering the manner in which all seats are aligned. GoAir fleet comprises A320ceos and A320neos.

“This does not make sense if we look at it from the perspective of social distancing. Also, this does not make any commercial sense as well. We have decided that we will not keep middle seats vacant. We will focus on other ways to ensure there is hygiene and better safety through gloves, masks etc,” a source aware of the development said.

The decision from GoAir comes two days after SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh called the "business of keeping middle seats vacant an eyewash." On April 21, Singh said keeping middle seats vacant will only raise fares and will not be effective in containing transmission of COVID-19.

"This whole business of keeping social distancing on a flight by keeping a seat vacant is a mere eyewash. If you look at the distance between the window seat and the aisle seat, that's less than 2 feet, so even if you leave a seat vacant that 2 feet distance is not sufficient," Singh told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

While the government has not yet released a plan for passenger flights post lockdown, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued an advisory, just ahead of lockdown announcement, on March 23, asking airlines to keep one seat empty between two passengers for social distancing.

So far, GoAir was the only airline which had announced that it would keep middle seats vacant. On April 15, the airline had said it will implement social distancing on the aircraft and as a result, all middle seats would be left empty so that no passenger will have an immediate neighbor. However, now no airline in India seems to agree on keeping the middle seats vacant.

The current period of lockdown is expected to end on May 3. Incidentally, the government is yet to inform the airlines about a flight resumption timeline. Currently, GoAir has closed its booking window for flights until May 15.

While the government is yet to announce a flights resumption plan, airlines have made some standard operating procedure ready for as and when flights are allowed.