Aviation Middle seats will not be vacant in GoAir aircraft Updated : April 23, 2020 03:39 PM IST The airline has realised that keeping middle seats vacant will not be able to ensure one meter distance and it is not possible to ensure such a large gap between two people. The decision from GoAir comes two days after SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh called the "business of keeping middle seats vacant an eyewash." Last week, GoAir said it is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights.