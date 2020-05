As airlines take to the skies again after a tow-month hiatus, the debate over empty middle seat is raging globally. Back home, the Supreme Court on Monday reprimanded the government for resuming flight operations allowing middle seat bookings in flights.

Even as the apex court allowed Air India to keep operating its scheduled flights with the middle seats filled for the next 10 days, it cautioned the government that it should be more concerned about the health of its citizens rather than the health of airlines.

This move could pose a huge setback for not only airline operators but also for travel agencies.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “This was bit of a surprise to be honest. I believe this issue was being discussed at various meeting between the airlines, DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and it was resolved saying, it was not be possible.”

“The minister had gone on record to say that even if you get rid of the middle seat, even then you will not be able to achieve social distancing. Also, keep in mind that none of the global airlines were maintaining it, as they had to restart operations. So we thought as an industry that was resolved so I think we will have to go back to drawing board. But as of now we heard anything further on this yet”

Paytm Travel said that the company has seen an increase in demand for air tickets. It added that a majority of the tickets being sold are of travellers going from metros to tier-II and smaller cities.

Speaking on the row over the middle seat, Abhishek Rajan, Sr. Vice President at Paytm Travel, said, "I believe the whole nation is united with a core objective of ensuring everyone's wellbeing. The aviation sector along with the government is putting best efforts to move the economy with all possible precautions. We see travellers returning to their hometowns, which is unique in a way, the leisure and work travel is already paused as everyone is taking necessary precautions."

To recap, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, on May 7 told CNBC-TV18 that, “Keeping the middle seat vacant has not been an option for any airline in the world. Airlines already operate on very thin margins and if you keep 1/3rd of aircraft empty many of them will choose not to fly. This might be counterproductive. We would need to take other precautions.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), a global trade organisation that represents 290 airlines and covers 82 percent of all air traffic, isn’t recommending middle seats be left vacant or limiting passenger seating in any way. This was one of the many points put together by the trade body that shared a 21-page biosecurity road map to resume operations this week.

Globally, after several passengers tweeted pictures of packed plane, with middle seats occupied, US carriers like United Airlines came under fire. United Airlines is pledging to take extra precautions to maintain social distancing from late April. The measure include limiting seat selections in all cabins so that flyers won't be able to select seats next to each other or middle seats where available.

According to a Reuters report, in Malaysia and Indonesia, planes need to be half-empty. Other players who have on boarded the vacant middle row idea include low-cost British airline EasyJet, while budget carrier Frontier Airlines charged customers $39 to sit next to an empty seat, but later dropped the fee after being criticised for the this ‘crisis profiteering’ move.