Mayday declared at Delhi Airport as IndiGo flight suffers engine failure

IndiGo flight 6E 2134 suffered an engine failure mid-air, sources told CNBC-TV18. The flight took from Terminal 2 in Delhi for Dehradun at 2:20 PM.
Mayday was declared at the Delhi Airport as IndiGo's flight suffered engine failure.
The airplane has landed back at the Delhi Airport.
'Mayday is an emergency distress radio signal declared by the pilot.
