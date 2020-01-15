Max crisis: Boeing airplane orders plunge to a 16-year low
Updated : January 15, 2020 06:47 AM IST
Boeing reported more cancellations than new orders in 2019, in large part because a major order from India’s Jet Airways almost certainly vanished when the airline went bankrupt.
The Chicago company said Tuesday that it booked 246 gross orders, the lowest total since 2003, but after cancellations, the number of net orders was just 54.
