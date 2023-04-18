March domestic air traffic rises over 21 percent to nearly 1.3 crore

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2023 were 375.04 lakh as opposed to 247.23 lakhs during the same period last year thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 percent and monthly growth of 21.41 percent.

According to the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic airline traffic in March 2023 is up 21.4 percent year-on-year and at approximately 1.3 crore.

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-March 2023 were 375.04 lakh as opposed to 247.23 lakhs during the same period last year thereby registering an annual growth of 51.70 percent and monthly growth of 21.41 percent.

Furthermore, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for March is seen at 0.28 percent, the DGCA report revealed.

IndiGo sees a minor increase in the market share at 56.8 percent, and the passenger load factor for the company declined 2 percent to 84 percent against 86.5 percent in February.

Meanwhile, the market share for Go First and Air India declined in March. Go First saw a drop of 1.1 percent to 6.9 percent against 8 percent in February, while Air India fell 0.1 percent to 8.8 percent from 8.9 percent in February.

However, Vistara saw an improvement in the market share, which came in at 8.9 percent against 8.7 percent in February, the DGCA data showed.

Also, during March 2023, a total of 347 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of March 2023 has been around 0.27.

The major reasons for complaints are flight problems and baggage. However, airlines have received a total of 347 complaints, of which 343 (approximately 99 percent) have been addressed, DGCA claims.

Also Read: SpaceX gets US regulatory green light for debut Starship flight to space

The On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines has been computed for four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Airline-wise OTP at four metro airports for the month of March 2023.

Indian air passenger traffic is expected to continue on a recovery course and clock double-digit growth of 17 percent in FY24, rating agency Crisil said in its report last month.

It further said air passenger traffic will pick up pace due to rising international and business travel, capacity expansion by airport operators, and higher availability of aircraft.