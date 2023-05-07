Air India operates special flights amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur

This comes after the carrier offered a full fee waiver on rescheduling and cancellation of all Air India flights to and from Manipur from May 4 to May 6. Earlier, IndiGo announced on Saturday announced waiver of the rescheduling and cancellation charges on flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to May 7.

Tata group-owned Air India is operating special flights from Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state. As per information, Air India operated special flights on May 6 and May 7 to facilitate stranded people during the prevailing situation in the North-Eastern state.

Meanwhile, several other state governments have started rescuing their residents from Manipur. On Sunday, a total of 128 students of Sikkim were rescued by bringing them to Kolkata on flights and then boarding buses for Siliguri in northern West Bengal.

The North-Eastern state was hit by violence on Wednesday this week in the Torbung area in the Churachandpur district during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised by the All-Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM).