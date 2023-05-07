Air India operates special flights amid ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur

1 Min(s) Read
This comes after the carrier offered a full fee waiver on rescheduling and cancellation of all Air India flights to and from Manipur from May 4 to May 6. Earlier, IndiGo announced on Saturday announced waiver of the rescheduling and cancellation charges on flights to and from Imphal from May 4 to May 7.
Tata group-owned Air India is operating special flights from Manipur amid ongoing ethnic violence in the state. As per information, Air India operated special flights on May 6 and May 7 to facilitate stranded people during the prevailing situation in the North-Eastern state.
