Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked

In November, Adani Airports sought to raise UDF at the Ahmedabad International Airport but AERA is yet to decide on the proposal.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), the airport tariff-fixing body has allowed Adani Airports-owned Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to increase User Development Fee (UDF) for the period upto March 2026.

Currently, Mangaluru airport takes UDF only from departing passengers but starting February, even arriving passengers will have to pay this fee.

The current UDF for flying out of Mangaluru is Rs 150 for domestic passengers and Rs 825 for international.

Starting April, UDF for domestic departures will be hiked from current Rs 150 to Rs 560. This will rise to Rs 700 after April 2024 & Rs 735 from April 2025. Similarly for international departures, UDF will be hiked from current Rs 825 to Rs 1,015 starting April 2023 and will go upto Rs 1,120 after April 2025.

UDF For Departing Passengers Period Domestic (Rs.) International (Rs.) Now 150 825 February 2023 - March 2023 350 770 April 2023 - March 2024 560 1,015 April 2024 - March 2025 700 1,050 April 2025 - March 2026 735 1,120

Arriving domestic passengers at Mangaluru airport will for the first time pay UDF starting with Rs 150 for a month till April, following which they will pay Rs 240 till March 2024. This rate will increase to Rs 315 after April 2025. Similarly, arriving international passengers will initially pay Rs 330 between February-March, after which they will be charged Rs 435 upto March 2024 & the number will rise to Rs 480 after April 2025.

UDF For Arriving Passengers Period Domestic (Rs.) International (Rs.) February 2023 - March 2023 150 330 April 2023 - March 2024 240 435 April 2024 - March 2025 300 450 April 2025 - March 2026 315 480

The conglomerate controls 7 airports across the country including the Mumbai International Airport, Ahmedabad International Airport, Lucknow International Airport, Mangaluru International Airport, Jaipur & Guwahati International Airports.