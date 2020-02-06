Associate Partners
Malaysian PM says AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes stepped aside temporarily, downplays probe

Updated : February 06, 2020 08:33 PM IST

AirAsia founder and CEO Tony Fernandes and company executive chairman Kamarudin Meranun deny allegations of misconduct.
AirAsia said Fernandes and Kamarudin would step aside temporarily while the issue is investigated further.
Airbus agreed to pay $4 billion in fines to regulators to settle the case, but the scandal was further illuminated by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
