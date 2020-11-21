Aviation
Malaysia Airlines seeks aid from wealth fund Khazanah, creditor talks continue
Updated : November 21, 2020 07:38 PM IST
The group said it remains in talks for restructuring and that it was targeting a commercial agreement in the first week of December.
The airline could be seeking as much as $500 million, said Malaysia’s Edge weekly, which first reported the news, citing unnamed sources.
Chief Executive Izham Ismail told staff in a memo last month that the restructuring talks were taking longer than planned.