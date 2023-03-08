Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 Disappearance — 9 years on, the search for answers continues

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200ER, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport and was en route to Beijing when it suddenly vanished without a trace. Despite extensive search operations and tireless efforts by countless individuals, the plane has never been found.

The world witnessed one of the most perplexing and heart-wrenching aviation tragedies on this day, nine years ago. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished into thin air on March 8, 2014, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and unspeakable grief.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200ER, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport and was en route to Beijing when it suddenly vanished without a trace. Despite extensive search operations and tireless efforts by countless individuals, the plane has never been found.

The years that have passed since that fateful day have only deepened the mystery surrounding its disappearance. Although debris was discovered several years later, it has failed to provide any conclusive evidence about the fate of the aircraft or the passengers on board.

The Malaysian Government's declaration of all 239 passengers and crew as presumed dead in January 2015 only added to the heartache and sorrow that the families and friends of the victims had been enduring. It remains the deadliest and most enigmatic incident in the history of aviation involving a Boeing 777.

This tragic event has also raised serious questions about the safety of modern air travel, despite the advanced technology available today. The fact that a plane as large and sophisticated as the Boeing 777 could vanish without a trace has shaken the aviation industry to its core.

What happened?

Despite extensive search operations, the exact cause of the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 remains unknown. The last communication from the crew with air traffic control was 38 minutes after takeoff, and the aircraft vanished from radar screens shortly afterward. It was later tracked by military radar for another hour, deviating from its planned flight path and crossing the Malay Peninsula and Andaman Sea.

After years of searching, debris was found, confirmed or believed to be from the MH370 aircraft washed up along the African coast and on islands in the Indian Ocean. However, the exact location of the plane itself remains a mystery.

Malaysian investigators have not drawn any definitive conclusions about what happened aboard the flight, but have not ruled out the possibility that the aircraft was deliberately taken off course.

Multiple theories have been put forward to explain the disappearance of MH370, including mechanical failure, pilot error, and even terrorism. Some theories suggest that the plane may have been intentionally diverted, possibly by the captain of the flight, leading to speculation about his motives and mental state.

Families demand justice

The families affected by the tragic disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines MH370 plane are seeking justice for their loved ones. As per a report on IANS, they have demanded action from the authorities in Kuala Lumpur to launch a new search for the missing aircraft.

According to CNN reports, the Malaysian government hired the US seabed exploration company Ocean Infinity in 2018 to locate the missing aircraft in the southern Indian Ocean. The government had promised to pay the company up to $70 million if they were successful in their search. Unfortunately, the operation was unsuccessful.

Following a fruitless two-year underwater search costing $135 million, Malaysia, China, and Australia called off the search for the missing plane in January 2017.

However, Voice370, a group representing the families of those onboard, has reported that Ocean Infinity plans to launch a new search as early as this summer. They have urged the Malaysian government to consider the firm's proposals on a conditional fee basis, meaning the firm would only receive payment if they successfully locate the aircraft.

"Ocean Infinity, over the last 12 months have made real progress working with many people to further understand... The events in 2014," said Voice370 in a statement to CNN at a commemorative event marking the ninth anniversary of MH370's disappearance. "Ultimately, this has greatly improved their chances of conducting a successful search."

Netflix, a leading global streaming platform, has now launched a gripping three-part documentary series that delves into the puzzling vanishing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370. The series, which was released on March 8, 2023 and titled "MH370: The Plane That Disappeared" sheds new light on the perplexing 2014 disappearance of the flight.