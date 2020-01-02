#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Bitcoin rises 9,000,000% in a decade, outperforms all indices, asset class
Global stock markets end 2019 near record highs
Oil prices post biggest yearly rise since 2016
Rupee opens marginally higher at 71.36 per dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019

Updated : January 02, 2020 06:24 AM IST

The Aviation Safety Network said on Wednesday that, despite the MAX crash, 2019 “was one of the safest years ever for commercial aviation.”
The 157 people killed in March on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accounted for more than half of all deaths last year worldwide in passenger airline crashes.
Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

Experts decode December GST collections at Rs 1.03 lakh crore

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

US President Donald Trump to sign Phase 1 trade deal with China on January 15

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV