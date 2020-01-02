Major commercial plane crash deaths worldwide fell by more than 50% in 2019
Updated : January 02, 2020 06:24 AM IST
The Aviation Safety Network said on Wednesday that, despite the MAX crash, 2019 “was one of the safest years ever for commercial aviation.”
The 157 people killed in March on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accounted for more than half of all deaths last year worldwide in passenger airline crashes.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more