Lufthansa picks Google Cloud to improve operations

Lufthansa Group chose Google Cloud as a strategic partner to improve its operational performance and minimise the impact of irregularities on its passengers. The aim is to build a platform that will suggest scenarios to return to a stable flight plan in the event of irregularity so that passengers still arrive at their destinations as punctually and comfortably as possible, the German airline said in a statement.

This will be done by merging data from various processes that are relevant for stable operations (for example aircraft replacement and maintenance as well as crew scheduling), it said.

“By combining Google Cloud's technology with Lufthansa Group’s operational expertise, we are driving the digitization of our operation even further," said Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Executive Board of the Lufthansa Group. "This will enable us to identify possible flight irregularities even earlier and implement countermeasures at an early stage."

Flights are delayed due to weather conditions such as snowfall and fog. Passengers might miss their connecting flights on such occasions. In the future, it will be possible to offer faster rebooking possibilities across all four hubs for Lufthansa Group passengers thanks to systems based on artificial intelligence, the airline said.

“Through this collaboration, we have a significant opportunity to revolutionize the future of airline operations,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO for Google Cloud. “We’re bringing the best of Lufthansa Group and Google Cloud together to solve airlines’ biggest challenges and positively impact the travel experience of the more than 145 million passengers that fly annually with them.”