Lufthansa picks Google Cloud to improve operations

Updated : January 20, 2020 02:23 PM IST

The aim is to build a platform that will suggest scenarios to return to a stable flight plan in the event of irregularity so that passengers still arrive at their destinations as punctually and comfortably as possible, the German airline said in a statement.
A joint team of operations experts, developers and engineers from the Lufthansa Group and software engineers from Google Cloud will be developing and testing the appropriate platform.
