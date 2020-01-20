Aviation
Lufthansa picks Google Cloud to improve operations
Updated : January 20, 2020 02:23 PM IST
The aim is to build a platform that will suggest scenarios to return to a stable flight plan in the event of irregularity so that passengers still arrive at their destinations as punctually and comfortably as possible, the German airline said in a statement.
A joint team of operations experts, developers and engineers from the Lufthansa Group and software engineers from Google Cloud will be developing and testing the appropriate platform.
