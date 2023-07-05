India's Labour Court rules against Lufthansa, gives relief for 17 cabin crew

Court terms termination of the 17 cabin crew "illegal", orders to reinstate them, directs full payment of wages since February 2021.

The Central Government Industrial Tribunal-Cum-Labour Court has directed German premium carrier Lufthansa Airlines to reinstate its 17 former employees whose services were terminated along with 85 others in early 2021, terming the action as “illegal.”

These 102 Indian employees were working as cabin crew with the carrier when they were sacked on February 2, 2021.

Of the 102 staff, 31 had entered a settlement with the management and the rest took different legal recourse.