Lufthansa Group to operate over 20% capacity from June, 160 aircraft for 106 cities

Updated : May 09, 2020 09:18 AM IST

The German airline group, which is currently dealing with severe financial headwinds, has planned to operate to 106 destinations with effect from June.
The airline group had grounded around 700 aircraft or nearly 90 percent of its total capacity in March as travel demand nosedived.
