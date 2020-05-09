Lufthansa Group to operate over 20% capacity from June, 160 aircraft for 106 cities

Lufthansa Group is set to operate more than 20 percent of its capacity or 160 aircraft with effect from June as it looks to ramp up operations amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The German airline group, which is currently dealing with severe financial headwinds, has planned to operate to 106 destinations with effect from June. These will include Mallorca, Sylt, Rostock, Crete among others.

It is important to note that the airline group had grounded around 700 aircraft or nearly 90 percent of its total capacity in March as travel demand nosedived following visa restrictions and health advisories after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, which emerged for the first time in China's Wuhan area, rapidly spread across the globe between February and March. This paralysed several industries across the world but the aviation sector has been among the worst-hit.

The airline group's repatriation flights will conclude on May 31 and hence, starting in June, Lufthansa, Eurowings and SWISS will be offering monthly "restart schedules" to significantly more destinations in Germany and Europe than in the past few weeks, the airline said.

So far, the airline has been using 80 aircraft to operate repatriation flights.

possible for people to catch up and experience what they had to do without for a long time," Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Executive Board of German Lufthansa AG said.

limitations in the German federal states and entry regulations of other countries in Europe.

The airline has advised passengers to take the current entry and quarantine regulations of the respective destinations into account when planning their trip.

The airline has already announced that the catering services on board will remain restricted until further notice and it will be the responsibility of the passenger to wear a mouth-nose cover on board.