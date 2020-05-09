Aviation Lufthansa Group to operate over 20% capacity from June, 160 aircraft for 106 cities Updated : May 09, 2020 09:18 AM IST The German airline group, which is currently dealing with severe financial headwinds, has planned to operate to 106 destinations with effect from June. The airline group had grounded around 700 aircraft or nearly 90 percent of its total capacity in March as travel demand nosedived. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365