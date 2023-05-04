English
Lufthansa grounds third A220 fleet in Zurich over Pratt & Whitney engine issues

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com May 4, 2023 3:38:22 PM IST (Published)

The shortage of engines and spare parts, particularly on their latest-generation workhorse narrowbody jets, has affected carriers worldwide.

Lufthansa on Thursday announced that a third of its Airbus SE A220 fleet in Zurich has been temporarily grounded due to issues with Pratt and Whitney engines. This comes as the latest sign of airlines struggling with defects ahead of the crucial summer travel season.

This week, Go First also filed for insolvency protection, blaming failing Pratt and Whitney engines for grounding about half of its fleet of Airbus aircraft at a time when demand for travel is soaring.
ALSO READ | Go First Crisis Live Updates: 'Not a for case for first day, first show relief', aircraft lessors object to interim moratorium plea
According to Lufthansa's Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr, in addition to the idled narrow-body aircraft, three other "brand new" planes with Pratt engines are also down.
X