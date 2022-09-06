Lufthansa flights may get affected again this week as pilot union warns of another strike

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Passenger pilots will strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday, according to Vereinigung Cockpit, the union which groups more than 5,000 pilots. It said the strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline.

Pilots at German airline Lufthansa are likely to strike again this week. This follows a strike last week that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights

Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), a labour union which groups more than 5,000 pilots, said that the strike would affect pilots of both passenger and cargo divisions of the airline.

Passenger pilots will strike on Wednesday and Thursday, and cargo pilots from Wednesday through Friday, according to the union.

The union is demanding a pay rise of 5.5 percent this year and automatic inflation compensation in 2023.

Last week, Lufthansa pilots staged a one-day strike which led to about 800 flights grounded at its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich.

This strike affected Indian schedules, too, as around 700 passengers were stranded at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after two Lufthansa flights were cancelled due to the strike.

Lufthansa said it had offered a one-time raise of 900 euros, amounting to a 5 percent increase for senior pilots and an 18 percent increase for those starting the profession. But the airline is still far away from resolving the issue.

-With inputs from Reuters

