Lufthansa adds more flights from India to German destinations

As per the announcement made by the airline, Lufthansa is all set to connect Munich to Bengaluru with three flights per week. The German carrier will fly Airbus A350-900 from November this year for the new route.

German airline Lufthansa on Thursday announced its expansion plan between India and Germany that will begin operations in the later part of 2023.

Also, Lufthansa will start its operation between Frankfurt and Hyderabad in the winter schedule.

