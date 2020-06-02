  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Lufthansa board nods to $10 billion govt bailout plan

Updated : June 02, 2020 12:31 AM IST

Lufthansa board nods to $10 billion govt bailout plan

You May Also Like

CNG price hiked by Re 1 per kg in Delhi

CNG price hiked by Re 1 per kg in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah says lockdown used effectively to ramp up medical facilities, will help India move to Unlock 1.0

Home Minister Amit Shah says lockdown used effectively to ramp up medical facilities, will help India move to Unlock 1.0

As India enters Unlock 1, experts discuss future of hospitality

As India enters Unlock 1, experts discuss future of hospitality

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement