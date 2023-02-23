Lucknow Airport to halt night operations till July 11

This is likely to have an impact on six flights of IndiGo and Air Asia at Lucknow Airport.

Night operations at Lucknow Airport have been suspended till July 11. Commercial flights will neither be allowed to take off nor land during this time period in order to repair the runway.

Night operations at the airport will end every day at 9:30 pm and will remain suspended till 6 am the next morning.

