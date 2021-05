Wadia Group-owned low-cost airline GoAir has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to Rs 3,600 crore.

The company will offer fresh equity shares aggregating up to Rs 3,600 crore.

ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India and Morgan Stanley India Company have been appointed as the global coordinators and book running lead managers to the IPO.

The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India.

In March, CNBC-TV18 had reported that GoAir was likely to file the draft papers for the IPO in April.

Ahead of its IPO, the airline rebranded itself as Go First. In its DRHP, GoAir said it has applied for registration of the Go First trademark and logo.

The airline commenced operations in 2005 and has just over 50 aircraft in its fleet.

GoAir plans to use the net proceeds from the fresh issuance of capital for the purpose of prepayment or scheduled repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, replacement of letter of credits, repayment of dues to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and general corporate purposes.

GoAir, an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC), has increased its domestic market share to 10.8 percent in fiscal 2020 from 8.8 percent in fiscal 2018.

"GoAir had a high aircraft utilization during fiscal 2020, with average utilization of 12.9 hours per day and a load factor of 88.9 percent. The Airline achieved the best on-time performance among the airlines in India for 15 consecutive months between the period September 2018 to November 2019," the company said in a release.

As of January 31, 2020, GoAir covered a network of 28 domestic and 9 international destinations.