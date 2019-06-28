Looking to fly to Nairobi, Toronto or Bali? Your search ends here
Updated : June 28, 2019 08:20 PM IST
The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Toronto from September 27 three times a week using a Boeing 777 ER which has a capacity for 342 passengers.
Air India also plans to start direct flights to Nairobi from Mumbai by the end of September.
Air India also plans to tap Bali, one of the most popular tourist destination among Indians.
