Looking to avoid price war; Akasa entering market at tough time: SpiceJet Chairman

By Parikshit Luthra  | IST (Updated)
Price wars in aviation will create monopolistic situations, hurting the sector, he said.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, SpiceJet Chairman & MD Ajay Singh said, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Airways is entering the sector at a very challenging time and hopes to avoid a price war with new competition.
He said price war in aviation creates monopolistic situations, hurting the sector.
India has been one of those markets where costs have traditionally been very high because of the taxes imposed on aviation, while fares have remained very low, he added.
Singh said reduction in airport charges and bringing aviation turbine fuel (ATF) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, are extremely important for the sector.
(Edited by : Thomas Abraham)
First Published:  IST
