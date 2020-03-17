Aviation Lok Sabha passes bill to give statutory status to aviation Updated : March 17, 2020 07:12 PM IST Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri assured the House that the aviation sector would emerge from the current challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 provides for statutory backing to the DGCA, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). He also said that the civil aviation sector has been deregulated and the government does not set air fare.