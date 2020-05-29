  • SENSEX
Locust attack pose threat to flights, warns DGCA

Updated : May 29, 2020 07:47 PM IST

The DGCA has warned aviation stakeholders of the risks posed by such attacks during a flight and even when the aircraft is on ground.
As per DGCA, such locust attacks can damage parked aircraft, obstruct visual contact, cause problems in landing and take-off.
The regulator has asked pilots to make entry in the pilots defect log in case they fly through a locust swarm, and give details of any malfunction experienced.
