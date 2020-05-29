Locust attack pose threat to flights, warns DGCA

Swarms of locusts pose threat to aircraft and flights should be avoided through any known locust swarm, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned.

"All pilots are required to share information of locust swarm location if they have sighted any during the flight. As far as possible, it is strongly advised that flights should be avoided through any known locust swarm. The only favourable aspect is that locust do not fly at night, thus providing better opportunity to sight and avoid them," the DGCA has said.

Also read: Worst locust attack in 26 years can plague the Indian economy

Locusts attacks have wreaked havoc across several parts of the country and have led to substantial damage to agriculture as they are dangerous pests.

While damage to agriculture and crops is known, the DGCA has warned aviation stakeholders of the risks posed by such attacks during a flight and even when the aircraft is on ground.

Though individual locust can be small in size, large numbers on windshield can impact the pilot forward vision and use of wipers at times may cause the smear to spread even more.

Also read: Virus, heat wave and locusts form perfect storm in India

"Pilot should consider this aspect prior to opting to use wipers to remove locust from the wind shield," the regulator said.

As per DGCA, such locust attacks can damage parked aircraft, obstruct visual contact, cause problems in landing and take-off, and can cause erroneous indications such as unreliable air speed.

"Almost all air intake ports of the aircraft will be prone to ingestion in large numbers, if the aircraft flies through a swarm. Pilot and static sources can also get partially or fully blocked while flying through locust swarms. Blocked pilot and static sources lead to erroneous instrument indications, especially unreliable air speed and altimeter indications," the DGCA has warned.

As pre-determination of their travel path is difficult to forecast because weather satellites and other satellites cannot detect locust swarms, the DGCA has advised pilots to keep a keen eye for any such swarms of locusts.

Also read: SpiceJet gets DGCA nod to conduct drone trials for delivery of essential goods

The regulator has asked pilots to make entry in the pilots defect log in case they fly through a locust swarm, and give details of any malfunction experienced and the engineering crew should conduct checks as mandated prior to release of aircraft for next flight.