Aviation Locust attack pose threat to flights, warns DGCA Updated : May 29, 2020 07:47 PM IST The DGCA has warned aviation stakeholders of the risks posed by such attacks during a flight and even when the aircraft is on ground. As per DGCA, such locust attacks can damage parked aircraft, obstruct visual contact, cause problems in landing and take-off. The regulator has asked pilots to make entry in the pilots defect log in case they fly through a locust swarm, and give details of any malfunction experienced.