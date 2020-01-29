Kunal Kamra's ban by airlines: What you should know about the No-Fly List rules

On Tuesday, IndiGo barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying on its planes for six months for heckling television anchor Arnab Goswami. Three other airlines followed suit.

Did these airlines follow the rulebook in barring the comedian from flying? Here is everything that you need to know about the no-fly list rules:

The national no-fly list came into effect in 2017 after an incident of unruly behaviour by a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Ravindra Gaikwad, with an Air India staff.

On March 23, 2017, Gaikwad entered into a verbal and physical altercation with an Air India staff. While the incident resulted in two weeks’ ban on Gaikwad from flying on all scheduled carriers, it also forced aviation sector regulator DGCA and civil aviation ministry to implement a system to prevent such unruly passengers from harassing airline staff.



Physically abusive behaviour will constitute Level 2 and can result in flight ban of up to six months and level 3 is life-threatening behaviour which can cause a flight ban of up to two years for the unruly passenger.

The current rules necessitate the pilot in command to report an unruly passenger and the complaint needs to be investigated by an internal committee, which has to be set up by the airline concerned. The committee has 30 days to conclude its investigation and during this period, the airline has the right to put the passenger on no-fly list of the airline only, pending enquiry.

As far as the government is concerned, the rules empower the government to direct other carriers to put an unruly passenger on no-fly list but that can be done once there is a review of preliminary investigation conducted by the concerned airline.

On January 28, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by IndiGo for a period of six months for allegedly assaulting journalist Arnab Goswami, a fellow passenger on the same flight. Kamra posted a video of the same on his Twitter account on Jan 28.

Later, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on his Twitter account that the ministry is left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra. This was followed by a flight ban on Kamra by Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir with immediate effect and “until further notice.”

While the airline have imposed a ban on Kamra, sources say that a formal communication from the government has not been received on the matter.