Kunal Kamra's ban by airlines: What you should know about the No-Fly List rules
Updated : January 29, 2020 08:21 PM IST
The national no-fly list came into effect in 2017 after an incident of unruly behaviour by a Shiv Sena Member of Parliament, Ravindra Gaikwad, with an Air India staff.
Ravindra Gaikwad incident forced aviation sector regulator DGCA and civil aviation ministry to implement a system to prevent such unruly passengers from harassing airline staff.
On January 28, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by IndiGo for a period of six months for allegedly assaulting journalist Arnab Goswami, a fellow passenger on the same flight.
