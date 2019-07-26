Aviation
Kolkata incident: SpiceJet did not follow basic maintenance practices, says DGCA report
Updated : July 26, 2019 10:10 PM IST
‘The Trainee (Engineer) was not trained and was carrying out work on the aircraft without any supervision by a trained/ licensed engineer’.
The regulator is expected to take action to address the shortcomings, including action against those responsible for the incident.
