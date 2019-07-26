Kolkata incident: SpiceJet did not follow basic maintenance practices, says DGCA report

Lack of training, unsupervised maintenance and non-adherence to basic maintenance practices by SpiceJet led to the fatal incident causing death of a technician, India's aviation regulator DGCA has noted, sources told CNBC-TV18.

"The report of the committee has been received, which has pointed out that the Trainee (Engineer) was not trained and was carrying out work on the aircraft without any supervision by a trained/ licensed engineer. Further, the landing gear door pin was not installed, which may have prevented the landing gear door to retract due pressuring of the Hydraulic System," a committee set by the regulator has noted in its report.

On July 9, a SpiceJet aircraft VT-SUR, operating on Kolkata-Silchar sector had taxied out from apron at 1535 IST and returned to bay no. 32 at 1555 IST due to snag in Yaw Damper unit.

The aircraft was parked at the Kolkata airport for trouble-shooting and rectification but that could not be completed by licensed engineers (AMEs) during the day shift and the task was carried forward by the engineers during the night shift.

During this time, the engineer, while attending to another snag on the same aircraft, pressurised the aircraft hydraulic systems to check the movement of flaps and spoilers.

"On pressurisation of the Hydraulic System, the right hand (RH) landing gear door closed resulting in the trapping of the Trainee (Engineer) who was carrying out layover inspection inside the right hand (RH) main wheel aft door. The Trainee (Engineer) was taken out by cutting the doors and was declared dead by the attending doctor," DGCA report stated.

The regulator will now take action to address the shortcomings, including action "against those responsible for the said incident," sources said.