Kolkata airport has extended ban on incoming flights from six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat and Chennai -- until August 15 in view of COVID-19.

The airport has been shut for flights from the six cities since July 6. Earlier, the ban was till July 19and then it was extended till July 31.

In addition, the airport has also suspended all flight operations on days of complete lockdown in the state. As of now, the state has announced complete lockdown on 5th, 8th, 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24th & 31st August.

@flyspicejet Hi Team, I have a flight FROM Pune to Kolkata on 7th August. Are flights operational? Also, is cabin luggage allowed? I have my CPU and Monitor to carry along with me. Please reply.#cabinluggage #kolkataairport #luggage — Sailesh Kumar Singh (@saileshkrsingh) July 29, 2020