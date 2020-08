Kolkata airport has extended the ban on incoming flights from six cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Surat, and Chennai -- until August 31 in view of COVID-19. Incoming flights have been banned from these six cities since July 6. This is the third extension of the ban.

Earlier, the ban was till July 19and then it was extended till July 31, and further till Aug 15.

In addition, the airport has also suspended all flight operations on days of complete lockdown in the state. As of now, the state has announced a complete lockdown on August 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31.