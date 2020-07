Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport also called the Kolkata airport has banned flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad and Nagpur from July 6 till July 19 or until further orders in light of COVID-19 situation.

"It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi,Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur,Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted," state-run Kolkata airport wrote on Twitter.

It is important to note that the chief secretary of West Bengal, Rajiv Sinha, had written a letter on June 30 to Pradeep Singh Kharola, secretary, civil aviation ministry on suspension of flights.

Sinha had said the state has decided to curtail flight movement as the state is witnessing a high number of cases and a large number of cases have been reported among people who have arrived from different states.

While Sinha had requested a ban on flights from Indore and Surat as well, it seems that the decision has been taken regarding six cities as of now.

The state had also requested the Centre to allow airlines to operate one flight per week per route for all other cities between July 6 and July 31 but it remains to be seen whether any decision has been made on this request.

Domestic flights resumed in the country from May 25 after being suspended for a period of two months as a result of nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic.