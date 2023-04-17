Sabarimala airport gets Centre's clearance, greenfield project to cost Rs 4,000 crore

The Kottayam Greenfield Airport project is proposed to be developed on approximately 2,250 acres of land and intended to be undertaken at Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at an approximately cost of Rs 4000 crore.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted site clearance for the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project at Kottayam in Kerala.

The Kottayam Greenfield Airport project is proposed to be developed on approximately 2,250 acres of land and intended to be undertaken at Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at an approximately cost of Rs 4000 crore by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).

The civil aviation ministry has given this move after considering the fact that the Sabarimala airport would not impact the operation of Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu, which is just located just 148 kilometres away from the upcoming airport.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced two days ago that the state had obtained all the necessary approvals for this project.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this stating that this move will benefit close to one crore devotees, including around 15 lahks from the Telugu states, who visit the holy shrine every year.