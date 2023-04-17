Sabarimala airport gets Centre's clearance, greenfield project to cost Rs 4,000 crore

1 Min(s) Read
The Kottayam Greenfield Airport project is proposed to be developed on approximately 2,250 acres of land and intended to be undertaken at Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at an approximately cost of Rs 4000 crore.
The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has granted site clearance for the Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project at Kottayam in Kerala.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mind Matters | To the brink and back
Apr 17, 2023 IST10 Min(s) Read
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The Kottayam Greenfield Airport project is proposed to be developed on approximately 2,250 acres of land and intended to be undertaken at Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at an approximately cost of Rs 4000 crore by Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).
The civil aviation ministry has given this move after considering the fact that the Sabarimala airport would not impact the operation of Madurai Airport in Tamil Nadu, which is just located just 148 kilometres away from the upcoming airport.
Also Read:SpiceJet shares fly as airline likely to get additional Rs 1,000 crore under emergency credit
Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced two days ago that the state had obtained all the necessary approvals for this project.
Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this stating that this move will benefit close to one crore devotees, including around 15 lahks from the Telugu states, who visit the holy shrine every year.
First Published: Apr 17, 2023 6:55 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!