Kerala govt to pay training costs and help transgender become India's first airline pilot
Updated : October 09, 2019 09:28 PM IST
The Kerala government will pay the pilot training costs of 20-year-old Adam Harry.
The social justice department has sanctioned Rs 23. 34 lakh to help Harry pursue a three-year course.
Harry, a resident of Kerala’s Thrissur district, is recognised as the country’s first transgender to secure a private pilot licence.
