#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Kerala Floods: Kochi airport suspends flight operations till Sunday

Updated : August 09, 2019 02:52 PM IST

More than 100 domestic and international flights operate from the Kochi airport in a day.
CIAL Director A.C.K. Nair said the decision to close the airport was taken after flood water reached the taxiway.
Last year too operations at the Kochi airport were suspended on August 8 after floods hit the state and resumed after a fortnight.
Kerala Floods: Kochi airport suspends flight operations till Sunday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

Apple offers security researchers $1 million, special iPhones for finding bugs

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

SpiceJet reports Q1 net profit of Rs 262 crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Total promoter pledge valuation of these ten companies touches Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV