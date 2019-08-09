Kerala Floods: Kochi airport suspends flight operations till Sunday
Updated : August 09, 2019 02:52 PM IST
More than 100 domestic and international flights operate from the Kochi airport in a day.
CIAL Director A.C.K. Nair said the decision to close the airport was taken after flood water reached the taxiway.
Last year too operations at the Kochi airport were suspended on August 8 after floods hit the state and resumed after a fortnight.
