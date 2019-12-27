#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Kazakhstan: Passenger plane crashes near Almaty killing at least 7

Updated : December 27, 2019 09:31 AM IST

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least seven people.
The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.
The committee and Almaty airport said emergency services were working at the site to get survivors out.
Kazakhstan: Passenger plane crashes near Almaty killing at least 7
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Lodha Group looks to raise Rs 1,500 crore via asset monetisation, says report

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Rupee opens unchanged at 71.31/$1

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV