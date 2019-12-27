Aviation

Kazakhstan: Passenger plane crashes near Almaty killing at least 7

Updated : December 27, 2019 09:31 AM IST

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least seven people.

The plane was heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, and “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.