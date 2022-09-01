Kanpur airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity by Dec 2022

By CNBC-TV18

Mini According to the ministry of civil aviation, the airport will be built in an area of 6,248 sq. mt. and the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours.

Kanpur airport is set to get a new terminal building with enhanced capacity and world-class facilities at a cost of Rs 143.6 crore, the ministry of civil aviation said on Thursday.

The development project includes the construction of a new terminal building, and an apron suitable for the parking of three A-321 types of aircraft

According to the ministry of civil aviation, the airport will be built in an area of 6,248 sq. mt. and the new terminal building of the civil enclave will be designed to process 300 passengers during peak hours.

Equipped with all modern passenger amenities, the terminal will have eight check-in counters, and conveyor belts for arriving passengers, it said.

A parking area has also been planned for the parking of 150 cars. The terminal building will be a four-star GRIHA-rated energy-efficient building with sustainability features.

The façade of the terminal will also reflect the local art and heritage of the place inspired by the famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The development project is also expected to be completed by December 31, 2022.

The airport at Kanpur, which is the commercial capital of Uttar Pradesh and a hub for leather, textiles, and defence production, among others, is at present directly connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Gorakhpur.