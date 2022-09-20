Jyotiraditya Scindia says India will have over 90 carbon neutral airports by 2024

By Sangam Singh

Mini The Union Aviation Minister was speaking on India’s future prospects in the new world order TV Narendran- MD of Tata Steel at the AIMA National Convention.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that India will have 92-93 carbon-neutral airports by 2024. The ministry aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2030 to match India's goal on the same.

At the All India Management Association (AIMA) National Convention, the minister also nudged West Bengal to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from the current level of 25 percent.

As of now, 16 states have VAT on jet fuel between 1 percent and 4 percent. The lowering of VAT in ATF will help in greater connectivity and will prompt greater refuelling, as per the minister.

Scindia said he had had a detailed discussion with the West Bengal delegation about the steps needed to expand airport infrastructure in the state and laid out his intention for an aggressive expansion plan for Kolkata Airport.

The Union Aviation Minister also spoke on India’s prospects in the new world order.

The 2nd Session moderated by #TVNarendranCEO & MD, @TataSteelLtd & deliberated by @JM_Scindia, focused on how India has been unphased by the global challenge and progressing on its own accord. #AdvantageIndia #NMC2022 pic.twitter.com/bWFVGb9iqV — All India Management Association (@aimaindia) September 20, 2022

Indian airports will not just achieve the net zero target by 2030 but will likely have over 400 million passengers by then, the minister said and rejected the idea of price capping post stabilisation of prices.