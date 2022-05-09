Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said he was looking into the IndiGo case after the airline barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic". He said appropriate action would be taken in the incident.

"There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," Scindia tweeted.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also started a probe and asked the airline to submit a report, officials said. As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents also decided to not take the flight, they noted.

When asked about the incident, IndiGo said, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic."

The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail.

The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, and they flew the next morning to their destination, IndiGo said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said.

