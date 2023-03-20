Speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit, Jyotiraditya Scindia noted that the average pre-pandemic high of domestic travellers was 410,000, which has now risen to 456,000. The number of passengers in the last six years has almost doubled, he said.

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 20 said India will be the most important aviation market in the decades to come as it has emerged from turbulent times and has registered almost a V shaped recovery.

Speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit, Scindia noted that the average pre-pandemic high of domestic travellers was 410,000, which has now risen to 456,000. The number of passengers in the last six years has almost doubled, he said.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is almost 14.5 percent on the domestic front while it’s nearly six percent on the international front.

The Indian aviation industry has a great potential going forward and its growth will have a multiplier effect, the minister said, adding rapid urbanisation and the rising level of disposable income will contribute to growth of the sector, the minister said.

“We need to put in place aviation infrastructure so that it can support a $20 trillion economy within India by 2047…While India is the third largest domestic market, it is 18th in terms of the international aviation market, hence there is huge potential,” Scindia said.

He believes it's important to increase human resource potential in the country to supply the rapid growth in the aviation sector.

“We need to increase the ecosystem of civil aviation,” Scindia said, adding cargo, ground handling, flying training organisations (FTOs) ecosystem needs to be increased. India has 35 FTOs currently, 15 more FTOs are in the pipeline and the nation’s capacity will increase to 50 FTOs by the end of first quarter of the new fiscal, he said.

Scindia reiterated the time is now right for India to look at manufacturing aerospace products within India. “Ecosystems are now set up in India, many international companies are manufacturing components, etc. in India,” he said.

He pointed out that Boeing exports close to a billion dollars worth of products from India while Airbus exports close to $650 million.

Reflecting on the drone industry, he said, it can become a Rs 3 lakh crore industry by 2030 and that massive changes have been done in the drone policy.