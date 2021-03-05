  • SENSEX
Just before take-off, passenger on Indigo flight says he's COVID-19 positive

Updated : March 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST

The passenger was then sent to the COVID-19 facility in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance.
The crew, then, had to disinfect the flight and change the seat covers before taking off again.
Published : March 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST

