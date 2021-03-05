Just before take-off, passenger on Indigo flight says he's COVID-19 positive Updated : March 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST The passenger was then sent to the COVID-19 facility in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance. The crew, then, had to disinfect the flight and change the seat covers before taking off again. Published : March 05, 2021 07:58 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply