Just before take-off, passenger on Indigo flight says he's COVID-19 positive

Chaos reigned at the New Delhi airport on Thursday when, just minutes before take-off, a passenger gave everyone a scare when he informed the crew that he was COVID-19 positive. This prompted the pilot to return to the parking bay.

According to an ANI report, the passenger who claimed that he was COVID-19 positive was handed over to the medical authorities at the airport and his test result was positive.

The passenger was then sent to the COVID-19 facility in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance. The crew, then, had to disinfect the flight and change the seat covers before taking off again.

The flight, 6E-286, was preparing to take-off for Pune when the man informed the cabin crew that he was COVID-19 positive. He even showed them documents to prove it. The pilot then contacted the ground control, told them about the situation and decided to return.

Since the COVID-19 positive passenger was in a row between 6 and 8, the pilot made an announcement informing that other seats on those three rows should disembark first and wait in a coach for containment.

The other passengers were provided with PPE gowns and asked to wear them for the entire duration of the flight. The Indigo cabin crew even gave beverages and water to the passengers. The flight was, reportedly, delayed by at least two hours.

Last year, due to the lockdown, the aviation sector was among the hardest hit. Since the lockdown began easing, airlines have been following strict safety measures.

The ANI report, quoting an Indigo official, said the airline followed all COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government and aviation authority.